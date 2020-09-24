Volunteers cross Potomac

Robbery alleged at restaurant
On Wednesday, sheriff’s detectives were investigating an armed robbery which allegedly occurred Tuesday night at the Burger King on Great Mills Road.
A male victim had been stabbed in the abdomen as a result of the 10 p.m. robbery, according to a sheriff’s office press release, and was flown out by helicopter shortly after, according to dispatch logs. An investigation determined two suspects had entered and demanded cash, later fleeing on foot.
Those with information on this incident are asked to contact Detective Brian Fennessey at (301) 475-4200, extension 78103 or by email at Brian.Fennessey@stmarysmd.com.
Man accused of hiding handgun
State police following up on a comment made during an alleged hit-and-run charged a man with altering physical evidence after allegedly finding a handgun in his vehicle.
Charging papers say during the July hit-and-run, the alleged driver, who is not permitted to own handguns and has not been charged, stated he drove away because he “did not have his pistol on him.”
As police searched the driver’s house later, charging papers say they witnessed the driver’s sister and Steven Keith Jameson drive away. Police stopped the vehicle and located a .22-caliber pistol in the vehicle, which Jameson said he was taking for “safe keeping.”
Jameson was charged with possessing a handgun in a vehicle and altering physical evidence.
Man accused of confronting boys, host at sleepover
A 38-year-old father upset that his daughter was having a sleepover with boys faces three second-degree assault charges alleging he firmly shook the boys hands and grabbed the host’s throat on Friday.
Charging papers accuse Robert Lee Raley of squeezing the boys hands while shaking their hands, and telling one if he “hurt his daughter, he would break his leg,” allegedly proceeding to grab the homeowner who was hosting the sleepover by the throat and saying she would not see his kids at her house again.
Father charged for allegedly leaving children unattended
Raymond Lester Edelen of Aquasco faces three charges of confining unattended children on allegations he left three children, who were 3-, 5- and 7-years-old, in a vehicle in a Charlotte Hall parking lot.
DAN BELSON