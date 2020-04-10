Volunteers tackle brush fire

Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home
A 59-year-old Lexington Park man was jailed on a felony third-degree burglary charge alleging he pushed in a window to enter his ex-girlfriend’s home.
Charging papers say Joseph Cephas Harrod pushed in the window on Tuesday morning and was found in the bathroom by his ex-girlfriend, who has an active protective order against him, and who told police officers he began arguing with her and demanding sexual favors.
Police entered the home and found Harrod, charging papers say, also noting the window’s bottom pane showed signs of the use of force to enter.
Harrod was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, and violating a protective order, and was given a felony dismissal date in early May.
Hammer attack by Lexington Park woman alleged
A Lexington Park woman is facing misdemeanor charges after she allegedly contacted police accusing her boyfriend of attempting to hit her with a car.
Charging papers say police responded to Priscilla Scriber’s residence on David Way, where Scriber informed lawmen she had attempted to block her boyfriend from leaving as they were in an argument about him not returning her house key, and he began accelerating her vehicle before threatening to loosen the lug nuts on her car.
Scriber’s boyfriend, found at another residence, told officers she had struck him with a hammer three times, struck his windshield with the hammer and smashed his business phone, charging papers say, also smashing her own windshield out of anger.
Scriber was charged with second-degree assault, property destruction and false statement charges.
Online post leads to additional charges
A Hollywood man previously charged with theft after allegedly admitting to lying about his sick daughter to obtain cash is facing additional charges after a man saw a sheriff’s office press release posted on Facebook after his encounter.
Charging documents say Carroll Ignatius Norris approached another Hollywood man at about 9:30 p.m. on March 28, requesting $40 to visit his sick daughter in the hospital.
The man later became “curious,” charging documents say, and observed a Facebook post featuring Norris’ face noting he had allegedly been asking for money door to door, and proceeded to contact police who issued Norris a summons charging him with theft.
