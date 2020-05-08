Volunteers work on vehicle fire in St. Inigoes

Man allegedly assaulted officer
Following a Maryland State Police trooper’s attempt to arrest a 29-year-old Loveville man on an active warrant for assault and obstructing, charging papers say the man attempted to resist and assaulted the trooper.
James D. Buckler is facing several misdemeanor charges from the arrest incident where Trooper Evan Ruggles wrote in a charges application that he attempted to grab Buckler as he attempted to put his truck in drive after being told he was being arrested on an open warrant.
Buckler “kicked with his feet” in the brief struggle, charging documents allege, causing Ruggles to suffer injuries to his hands and knee, and his uniform shirt and pistol badge were “destroyed” in the process. Buckler had small abrasions to his head and was evaluated by rescue personnel, charging papers say.
A search of the vehicle allegedly recovered a crack pipe and a bag of pills with a white powdery substance inside, charging papers say. Buckler was later released Wednesday after a family member posted $350 bail.
String of thefts alleged at college
A 25-year-old student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland is facing multiple theft charges on allegations by officers he stole two televisions.
Justin Anthony Burrell was issued a criminal summons Wednesday accusing him of the thefts, where a 43-inch Toshiba television valued at $243.79 and a 65-inch Samsung television valued at $508.79 were found missing from two Lewis Quad residences amid the college’s closure due to COVID-19. The exact television models were located by officers at the PawnIt pawn shop on Great Mills Road, pawned in early April.
Burrell, whose address is listed in online court records as the college, was charged with four misdemeanor theft offenses.
Woman charged with destruction of property
A 33-year-old woman faces assault, trespassing, destruction and drug charges following an incident where she is accused of attempting to break windows from within a home.
Charging documents say Nataye Bush told arriving officers she was assaulted at the Ridge residence Tuesday, and was uncooperative while lawmen attempted to investigate the incident.
Over the course of the investigation, witnesses corroborated an account alleging that Bush had entered a verbal altercation at the residence, eventually taking her shirt off and shadowboxing, threatening to fight one of the residents before banging on windows and allegedly throwing a piece of glass at one resident.
A neighbor told officers Bush had at one point wielded a rubber boot attempting to break the windows. Officers also allegedly discovered Oxycodone and Alprazalam in Bush’s purse, without a prescription label. After being ordered not to trespass on the property, Bush allegedly returned immediately and was arrested.
Bush was charged with two counts each of second-degree assault and drug possession, and one count each of malicious destruction of property, trespassing, obstructing and hindering and removing a prescription label.
Sheriff posts crime news, info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Cash reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts..
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. See www.smscrimetips.com.
