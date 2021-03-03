A former cybersecurity analyst from St. Mary's County who was accused of murdering his wife last winter pleaded guilty to the killing last week.
Timothy Christian Wagner, 37, awaits an investigation prior to his sentencing, where prosecutors have dropped their intention to request life without parole following his February 2020 arrest in Charles County hours after he had contacted emergency services reporting the shooting.
Officers arrived at the Jo Marie Way address in Callaway that day after an individual had called stating that he shot his wife and left the gun in the house, and Wagner allegedly had called his father stating that he had shot his wife, and discovered Felicia Renee Wagner, 29, dead on the couch, suffering from a gunshot wound, charging papers said.
Timothy Wagner was arrested by officers in Charles County later that night, and told police in St. Mary's he was "frustrated with the way his life was going," and took a "shower and a nap" before walking into the living room, seeing his wife asleep on the couch, and returning with a firearm, according to charging papers, shooting his wife multiple times.
Wagner had initially pleaded not criminally responsible for the act, but pleaded guilty to first-degree murder following court filings which say evaluations found otherwise. He had also been found competent to stand trial.
State's Attorney Richard Fritz (R) is dropping his intention to seek life without the possibility of parole during sentencing in exchange for the plea, a court filing says.
Wagner awaits a pre-sentence investigation, which will be used to determine his sentence.