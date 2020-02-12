Watermen took illegal oysters from the St. Mary’s River sanctuary and weren’t cited for it, and kept two bushels due to an officer’s error, natural resources police say.
St. Mary’s River Watershed Association President Bob Lewis was out near Church Point on the St. Mary’s River, part of which is a designated oyster sanctuary, in early January when he noticed a waterman across the boundary line harvesting oysters from the river’s sanctuary, and called in a complaint to Maryland Poacher Hotline with a photo of a waterman clearly across from the buoy.
“They had to do something about it” once it was called in, Lewis said, and an officer approached the watermen, who were in two boats, according to DNR Police Lt. Catherine Medellin.
But the watermen were not cited, and the officer allowed them to keep the oysters, against normal procedure, according to Lewis and Medellin.
Medellin said it was “not normal” for watermen to not be cited, and said the incident was a mistake due to two boundary lines in the area which are “very close” to each other.
One of those boundary signs marks conditional area, only blocked off during heavy rainfall due to health hazards, and is marked on the shoreline.
The other boundary marks the completely restricted St. Mary’s River oyster sanctuary area. The signage for the sanctuary has existed since 2010, according to Lewis.
“The officer,” who was not named, had previously “thought the conditional area and the sanctuary area were one in the same,” Medellin said, adding that, “The sanctuary is not marked very well,” with “one little buoy” marking the closed zone.
Medellin said the officer had mistakenly given the wrong information to the same watermen on a previous occasion, and corrected himself, but did not cite the watermen “because he had accidentally given them” the wrong location before.
Other standard practice for illegal oyster harvests is to require the violators to throw the oysters back into the sanctuary, or to seize the oysters, which Lewis and Medellin said the officer did not do.
“He should have made them throw them back, and he’s been reprimanded since,” Medellin said, and DNR officers have since been made “well aware” of the boundary lines. She added the watermen had “only two bushels” of oysters.
The DNR police station has “since talked to our hydrographics department” about marking the boundary more clearly, Medellin said.
“For me, it’s just unbelievable that the officer didn’t know” about the sanctuary lines, Lewis said, later adding in a watershed association release that the officer “failed their oath of office, failed the public trust, and failed our river and oysters.”
Twitter: @DanEntNews