A 37-year-old woman was allegedly spotted by passing deputies standing in the doorway of her Piney Point home, with flames behind her, according to charging papers regarding an alleged arson.
Jessie Marie Russell was arrested Sunday afternoon following the alleged incident, which left a pair of curtains in the residence, and the drywall next to it, burned and multiple windows broken, charging papers say.
Russell told investigators she had been in an argument with her landlord that morning and alleged he had "put his hands on her," before she broke out one of the windows at the house, where she had only lived for a week, and left for a church, charging papers say. Upon returning to the home, she broke out the rest of the windows.
She then set the curtain "on fire due to the police wanting her out of the house."
An officer told fire marshal investigators she had been seen carrying a green cigarette lighter when lawmen first arrived, charging papers say.
"She verbalized that setting the curtain on fire was too far and that she feared for her daughter," according to the charging papers.
"I spoke to the victim, he is very concerned about [Russell] coming back to the property," prosecutor Bryan Jones told a judge at her bail review on Monday, where she was allowed release on pretrial monitoring.
Although "there's some very weird information in the statement of charges," public defender Amber Wetzel said, only the curtains were burned, which would not rise to a first-degree arson charge.
Wetzel also said there was "more going on in this scenario than just an arson," alleging the landlord, who has not been charged with a crime, had assaulted Russell in her home earlier that day.
She mentioned that Russell has two children.
"There does seem to be a series of disputes on this day," St. Mary's District Judge Christy Holt Chesser said. "That's not clear to the court."
Chesser ordered for Russell to be released on pretrial supervision, but barred her from returning to the residence or contacting the landlord.