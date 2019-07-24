Woman arrested after mother-daughter fight
Jessica Lynn Cook, 30, of Mechanicsville was charged with second-degree assault on Saturday after she was accused of hurting her mother. Police said the mother and daughter were arguing over the air conditioner after the mother walked into the home, which was 83 degrees.
Court papers state Cook yelled at her mother for turning the air on since the electric bill was too high. Police said after an argument, the victim stated her daughter attacked her by hitting her in the head and shoving her to the ground, which left a gash to her forearm. Police said the defendant claimed to be acting in self-defense and her mother threatened and pushed her first. Cook was placed under arrest.
Mechanicsville man accused of escaping rehab
Marlo Lionel Herbert, 41, of Mechanicsville was authorized a pretrial drug treatment in March and sent to a rehabilitation center in Baltimore, according to a court document. On July 13, Herbert allegedly left the facility and did not return when he was supposed to.
Police said they contacted Herbert, who said he left because “he didn’t like being there,” the document states. He was charged with second-degree escape.
Husband accused of attempting to break wife’s arm
James Walter Wheeler Jr., 30, of Lexington Park was charged with second-degree assault on Friday after he was accused of harming his wife. Police said the couple was arguing over a possible divorce when Wheeler allegedly poked her in the forehead with his finger.
Court papers state she pushed him away before the defendant took his wife’s arm and bent it backward. When the victim tried to get him to stop, court documents state, Wheeler allegedly tried grabbing her by the neck. Police said they noticed the woman’s injuries and the wife told them her children were present during the altercation.
Sheriff posts news on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
In addition, the sheriff’s office posts photos on Instagram, under the username stmaryssheriff, along with the agency’s ongoing entries on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s office offers online crime reporting option
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office offers citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The online reporting system can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism.
When no suspect is known or seen in connection with these incidents, the sheriff’s office urges residents to use the online reporting system, including in cases involving missing cellphones, wallets and other items of value.
If information about a suspect is known, residents should continue to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 301-475-8008, for a deputy to be dispatched to take a report of the incident. As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 911.
The sheriff’s office has described the online reporting system as a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the sheriff’s office in situations where the citizen reporting the offense does not know who committed the crime. The new program saves crime victims time when reporting a minor offense, according to the sheriff, and it allows deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.
Citizens can access the reporting system by going online to www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the sheriff’s office website at www.firstsheriff.com. For more information, call 301-475-8008.
Reward offered for tips in cases
Citizens with information about unsolved crimes in St. Mary’s can collect a cash reward by calling St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. They can withhold their name and later collect their reward through a number-identification system.
The Crime Solvers program assists law enforcement in solving open investigations that may not have been closed without the extra incentive of anonymity and an offer of a reward, providing the information leads to an arrest or indictment.
The Crime Solvers board of directors meets at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the county’s Northern Senior Center in Charlotte Hall.
Contributions to the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers reward fund can be mailed to St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. at P.O. Box 221, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. is a designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The full amount of gifts is tax deductible to the extent of the law, since no goods or services were provided in relation to the contribution.
St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers Inc. does not receive any taxpayer dollars to help in its efforts. All money is raised through Crime Solvers’ fundraising efforts, and donations from businesses and the public.
Sheriff welcomes text-message tips
Cellphones and other handheld communication devices can be used to send text messages with tips for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office, by texting TIP239, plus the message, to CRIMES, numerically 274637. For more information on the text-message program, go online to www.smscrimetips.com.
Police tips line open
Maryland State Police in Leonardtown operate a Tips Line at 410-257-4925 or 888-210-1450, inviting anyone with information about a crime that has occurred, or they expect may occur, to anonymously report that information 24 hours a day to authorities. Citizens may use the same telephone number to report concerns to police that do not involve criminal activity.
Information also can be submitted by email to centralsouth@maryland.gov, and police investigators can be followed on Facebook at CED-Central South.
Kristen Griffith