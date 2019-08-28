A Lexington Park woman was arrested Friday for creating a disturbance at the St. Mary's County Circuit Courthouse, where her brother faces second-degree murder charges involving a car crash earlier this year.
Court documents state that Corrina L. Savoy, 24, was allegedly “standing in front of the doors of the courthouse impeding pedestrian movement,” and was reportedly told by two officers at the courthouse to move and to stop being disruptive. She was handcuffed and taken to the St. Mary's County Detention Center, according to the documents.
Savoy was also allegedly “trying to take videos” with her cellphone in the courthouse, according to sheriff's deputy Kenneth Yekstat, one of the courthouse security officers who was involved in the dispute. Recording is prohibited by the courthouse rules.
Savoy was charged with disorderly conduct for the Friday incident and was released later that day. She is scheduled to a trial before a judge on Oct. 10 for the incident.
Savoy also faces an upcoming jury trial on Oct. 29 on charges that she had allegedly attempted to pass police several times during an accident scene involving her brother, resisted arrest, and “possibly hinder[ed] attempts at medical attention on the involved parties,” according to court documents.
Corrina Savoy was in the courthouse for a case involving her brother, Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, who faces 26 charges including second-degree murder and manslaughter after a crash on Pegg Road that killed Carol Jean Anderson, an 87-year old Valley Lee woman.
Machiavelli Savoy, 21, allegedly crashed his vehicle into Anderson's Volkswagen Beetle on March 3 during a pursuit by Maryland State Police for missing court on a misdemeanor drug possession charge, a release from the St. Mary's sheriff's office stated. Both were taken to local trauma centers following the incident, where Anderson succumbed to her injuries.
His initial indictment for resisting arrest and possessing a firearm was dropped in favor of a second indictment from this May that includes charges of second-degree murder and negligent manslaughter, along with 24 other charges.
Savoy's public defender, Edie Fortuna Cimino, filed for an evaluation last Wednesday to determine if he is competent enough to stand trial. His case is stayed until he is evaluated by a state doctor, according to senior assistant state's attorney Daniel White, who is prosecuting the case.