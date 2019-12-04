A Washington, D.C., woman is facing a first-degree murder charge on allegations that she stabbed her brother to death in a Chaptico home this spring.
Marlaena Rochelle Bethea, 46, was ordered to be held without bond after being taken into police custody on Tuesday, following a September indictment accusing her murdering her brother, Michael Ross Bethea, at a Mill Point Shores home on May 26.
Authorities say over that Memorial Day weekend, the D.C. family members were visiting the Chaptico home, where their cousins resided, when the deceased Bethea’s fiancee had an altercation with Marlaena Bethea before the fiancee called for Michael Bethea to come inside, where he confronted his sister.
State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R) said on Tuesday morning that “there is some confusion as to whether the brother may have hit her, and exactly how that happened,” but alleged the fatal incident happened as he was going outside of the house.
“The evidence is that he is then leaving outside of the house, and she came out and stabbed him,” Fritz said.
Emergency personnel responded to the home after 11 p.m. that night, and pronounced Michael Bethea dead at the scene. His sister spent time in the hospital with “several broken ribs and a punctured lung,” Fritz said in May. He also said then that he had to consider whether the evidence suggested “legitimate self-defense.”
Marlaena Bethea has not yet been scheduled for a trial date as of press time on Tuesday morning.
