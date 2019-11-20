A 50-year-old woman who had been convicted in 2017 of reckless endangerment following the overdose death of Paul Baxter was granted permission to enter a reentry program on Friday.
Regina Malvalee Claggett-Brown was one of eight individuals indicted in the summer of 2017 on charges of second-degree “depraved heart” murder for their involvement in overdose deaths.
In October of 2016, Stephen Phillips and his longtime friend, Paul Baxter, drove from their home in Chesapeake Beach to St. Mary’s County to meet Claggett-Brown in order to purchase Xanax and Percocet, according to testimony given at trial. After Claggett-Brown sold the men fifteen bars of Xanax, she informed them that she did not have any Percocet, but could get them “brown,” referring to heroin.
After purchasing and snorting the heroin, Baxter “was out, I mean, he moaned a little bit, but he was, he was incoherent, he wasn’t there, like he was, he was going out,” according to Phillips’ testimony, and Baxter began gargling on the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge on the way to CalvertHealth Medical Center, and then showed no signs of life shortly after. He was declared dead upon arrival at the Prince Frederick hospital.
Claggett-Brown was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment as well as several drug charges, and was eventually convicted in October of 2017 of two charges — reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and then sentenced to five years of incarceration. She later appealed her reckless endangerment conviction, which was affirmed by the Court of Special Appeals in an unreported opinion.
Having served over 900 days of her sentence, Claggett-Brown appeared in court last Friday on a motion to reconsider the sentence, requesting to be released to a prisoner reentry program, which her attorney said “has a bed open for her.”
“She thinks it’s her best chance to get back into society,” Luke Wood, Claggett-Brown’s public defender, said on Friday, stating that she would participate in a one-year program at the dual-diagnosis facility. He said that she has served over 50% of her sentence, and would have been eligible for parole at 25%. He estimated that Claggett-Brown would have been paroled between March and July of 2020 for good behavior.
“I’m not asking to get back out on the street. I’d be in this program,” Claggett-Brown said in court.
Reviewing her record, St. Mary’s Circuit Judge David W. Densford noted Claggett-Brown was paroled in 2014, and “in three years, you’re in the drug trade, and somebody dies,” also stating she “clearly [was] mistreated and abused as a youngster.”
Densford suspended the rest of Claggett-Brown’s sentence on the condition that she successfully complete the reentry program, and re-sentenced her to five years of supervised probation.
“You’re not a threat to the community,” Densford said. “But if you hit the bricks, you’re locked up.”
