Injuries from a single-vehicle crash killed a 30-year-old Mechanicsville woman early Thursday morning, police say.
A release from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a crash scene on Golden Beach Road, near its intersection with Cross Woods Drive, at about 1:30 a.m. early Thursday morning, where emergency personnel were performing CPR.
Maier “was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene,” according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Babcock.
Emergency units transported Christina Marie Maier, 30, of Mechanicsville to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center by ambulance and performed CPR before she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Investigators believe Maier was the sole occupant of a 2019 Nissan Sentra and traveling north on Golden Beach Road, eventually losing control around a curve in the roadway.
Maier overcorrected in steering and left the roadway, striking a ditch and a tree, which flipped the car over, according to the release.
Investigators also believe speed and alcohol contributed to the collision, the sheriff’s release says.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have witnessed the collision or related events to call St. Mary’s Deputy Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. *8108, or email rachael.roszell@stmarysmd.com.
The collision was the third fatal vehicle crash this year in St. Mary’s County.
