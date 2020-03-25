16-year-old double robbery suspect jailed

A 16-year-old boy is being held in isolation in the St. Mary’s detention center on charges alleging he robbed two Millison Plaza businesses at knifepoint last month.
Dimarian Eltreek Logan of Lexington Park allegedly robbed the Island Sushi and 2000 Liquors businesses on Feb. 21 and 23 with a knife, according to charging papers which say he was on a “weekend pass” from a juvenile detention facility and robbed the business with a family member who remains uncharged as of Monday.
Charging papers say more than $100 was taken from the Island Sushi restaurant on Feb. 21 by two males concealing their faces with surgical-style masks, and between $1,500 and $25,000 was stolen from 2000 Liquors in the same shopping center two days later, in both occurrences with one of the males displaying a knife and demanding cash.
A citizen told police she had lunch with a friend, a family member of Logan and the other suspect, who knew information about the robberies, charging papers say, and investigators determined Logan, who was incarcerated at the Savage Mountain Youth Center, was on a “weekend pass” when the robberies occurred with a GPS monitoring system attached to his person, which showed him at the businesses at the times of the robberies and Logan returning to the home of his grandmother, to where he had been released.
Police executed a warrant at the grandmother’s home and found clothing and the knife at the residence, charging papers say, as well as the surgical masks.
Logan was charged as an adult with two counts of armed robbery, as well as assault and theft charges.
“He committed two armed robberies here, and did that while he was in juvenile detention,” Laura Caspar, assistant state’s attorney, alleged at his bail review.
Edie Fortuna, a public defender representing Logan, requested for him to stay in isolation at the local detention center rather than being transferred to a juvenile facility.
“We’re asking, unusually, that he stay here,” Fortuna said.
“If I could predict that I would be asking for a 16-year-old to be held in isolation, you could’ve knocked me over with a feather,” Fortuna said. “But at this time, I think his environment would be more sanitized if he stayed at a local detention center.”
