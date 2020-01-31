A judge ruled Tuesday a second-degree murder charge can hold up in court against an 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a handgun, which he believed was not loaded, at his friend.
At Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, lawyers argued on probable cause needed to charge Brian Lee Chaney with second-degree murder based on a detective’s testimony that Chaney had admitted to accidentally firing the gun at his friend, Jordan Lee Sullivan, 24, of Park Hall, who died shortly after he was shot.
Chaney’s alleged “conduct created an extreme risk” to Sullivan’s life, Deputy State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling argued in the district court proceeding, validating the second-degree murder charge.
Pointing a gun and pulling the trigger at somebody “is the definition of ‘depraved heart’ murder,” she later added in her argument, referring to the charging of second-degree murder.
Public defender Luke Woods argued based on charging documents that alleged Chaney had killed Sullivan “with malice aforethought” and “without malice aforethought.”
“You can’t argue that there was probable cause for both of these,” he said.
Woods also cross-examined St. Mary’s sheriff’s Detective Trevor Teague on Chaney’s behavior during the events, where Teague said Chaney was “in shock, and emotional” when interviewed by police, and had “indicated he was rendering aid” to Sullivan, as 911 dispatchers instructed him on performing lifesaving measures.
Chaney is alleged to have unloaded six shots from a six-shot revolver and allegedly pulled the trigger on the handgun three times before the gun fired and fatally wounded Sullivan, whom Chaney’s family has described as his “best friend.”
Woods conceded the prosecutor was correct on charging Chaney with manslaughter.
“I think the state’s attorney was right in charging that count,” he said.
St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser, with new St. Mary’s District Judge James L. Tanavage training by her side, ruled both charges could hold up in court.
“I think there was enough probable cause to classify as a second-degree murder,” Chesser said, adding the difference between manslaughter and second-degree “depraved heart” murder is “slim,” but “there certainly is a lot left to the trial.”
Chesser placed a 30-day clock on Chaney’s case to be transferred to the circuit court, where he is eligible for a jury trial in the case.
Twitter: @DanEntNews