ABSI Aerospace & Defense, an aviation services, training and T&E company located in the Patuxent River region, raised more than $2,000 during its first virtual 5K.
“Given the current climate, bringing the team together for an actual event wasn’t a possibility,” director of communications Nancy Smay said in a news release. “But our company culture is really important to us, and we wanted to find an event that would offer employees the same feeling — of doing something good while sharing an experience.”
The effort succeeded in raising more than $2,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project, between company-sponsored registrations and individual donations.
ABSI staff ran or walked the 5k on their own schedules, doing things their own way. Veteran Tony Sacco, above top left, chose the “Fierce” option offered by the Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5k program, which requires carrying a human-sized weight to replicate one warrior carrying another. Tony and his brother Matt accomplished this by tying a heavy bag and Olympic weight plates to a sled and hauling it the full distance in a driving rain. Other team members carried flags, or walked with kids and dogs in tow. More than 25% of ABSI’s nationwide workforce participated, and most recruited family and friends to join the effort.
“Our workforce is largely made up of veterans,” ABSI director of human resources Kimi Humphreys said in the release. “And we wanted to support a cause that directly benefits that community.”
ABSI is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business focused on Unmanned Aircraft Systems, made up of military veterans from across the armed services, as well as experienced professionals from across private industry, the Department of Defense and entrepreneurial endeavors. For more information go to www.absidefense.com or www.reduas.us.