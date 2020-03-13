Academy accepting applications
St. Mary’s public school system will accept online applications for its four high school academies: The STEM Academy at Great Mills, The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Chopticon, The Academy of Global and International Studies at Leonardtown and The Academy of Finance at Chopticon. Applications can be accessed online at www.smcps.org/academies through Friday, April 17. Students can be from anywhere in St. Mary's to apply for the academies. For more information, call 301-475-5511, ext. 32104.