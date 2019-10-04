As school starts and the weather cools down, the annual flu season begins to take hold across the hemisphere, and the St. Mary’s health department is preparing to offer vaccinations through the local school system.
“The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but the flu season here in St. Mary’s County is typically from October to April,” Terry Prochnow, the director of the Public Health Awareness and Response Division of the county health department, said in an email. “Past years have shown that the flu usually peaks around the later part of December into January.”
With the season starting soon, the health department encourages residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The health department has distributed information and consent forms to parents for school-based clinics, according to Prochnow, and community members can get the flu vaccine from their primary care provider or through local pharmacies.
“It takes two weeks for your body to build up immunity to the influenza virus after receiving the injectable flu vaccine,” Prochnow said in the email. “Getting your flu vaccine by the end of October offers the best protection.”
In addition to getting vaccinated, the health department recommends washing hands with soap and water, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home while sick, covering nose and mouth when sneezing and avoiding touching one’s nose, eyes or mouth.
The department also says practicing good health habits such as cleaning and disinfecting home surfaces, sleeping well, being physically active and drinking fluids can help prevent the flu.
This year’s flu vaccine is “updated to better match viruses expected to be circulating in the United States,” according to Prochnow, and is now quadrivalent, rather than trivalent, meaning that “they are designed to protect against four different flu viruses — two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.” Prochnow said adding an additional influenza B virus “aims to give broader protection against circulating flu viruses.”
Children between 6 months old and 8 years old, who get their flu shots in two doses, should get their first flu shot early in October, Prochnow said, so that the second dose can be given by the end of the month.
Enjoy wine and more at Sotterley this weekend
WineFest at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. WineFest will feature 18 wineries. There will also be food and draught beer for sale, and band playing, including John Luskey Band, Trilogy, Philip Michael Parsons, Robbie Booth and Wes Ryce & the Vice. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass and unlimited samples. Tickets are $30, or $20 for designated drivers. For more information, call 301-373-2280 or visit sotterley.org.
Ex-Navy secretary to speak at lunch
The AFCEA Southern Maryland Chapter and The Patuxent Partnership will host John F. Lehman Jr., former secretary of the Navy from 1981 to 1987, at a luncheon and book signing event for his book “Oceans Ventured: Winning the Cold War at Sea” on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park.
Lehman, a Navy veteran, flew various tactical aircraft for the Naval Reserve for more than two decades.
As secretary of the U.S. Navy and the chief executive of the Navy, he was responsible for the management of 1.2 million people, an annual budget of $95 billion and total assets equivalent to those of the seven largest Fortune 500 corporations combined.
Cost is $25, or $20 in advance, and includes buffet lunch by Mission BBQ. Register at https://afcea-southern-maryland.ticketleap.com/former-secretary-of-the-navy-john-lehman.
Enjoy ‘Fall Fest’ in town Friday
The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown will present the First Friday Fall Fest on Oct. 4. Bring the whole family for a wonderful community event featuring a free concert by “Cowboy Crossing” at the square and other activities including pumpkin decorating, scarecrow making, face painting, scavenger hunt, a “mini pumpkin’ chuckin’ contest” and more.
Art studios, shops, and restaurants will have extended hours and one-evening only specials with several galleries hosting opening receptions for their new shows. The audience participation drum circle, hosted by the SoMar Drummers and St. Mary’s County Arts Council, is scheduled from 8 to 9 p.m., so bring a percussion instrument or use theirs — all skill levels and ages are invited.
Check the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for more information.
NAACP to hold jazz brunch on Oct. 12
The St. Mary’s County branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund banquet on Saturday, Oct. 12. The event is billed as a “jazz brunch,” and will be held at the Leonardtown firehouse social hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with music by the Casual Groove Band. This year’s honorees are Kelsey Bush and Marcia Greenberg. Tickets for the fundraising event are $60 per person.
For more information, including how to buy tickets, visit www.stmarysnaacp.org or contact Darlene Johnson at darlenejohnson2012@gmail.com or Charlottis Woodley at wood748@aol.com or 301-863-3011.
Fire marshal issues warning on open-air burning in Maryland
The Office of the State Fire Marshal has seen numerous burn injuries as a result of open air burning recently, according to a release from the office. State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci issued a reminder to residents about the necessary steps to reduce their risk of injury while conducting an open air burn.
“Burning a large pile of brush is not the same as having a small campfire,” Geraci said in the release. “The scale of these fires means an increased chance of unintentional spread and flashback, which can cause injury or death. It is paramount that Marylanders who intend to conduct a burn follow the rules and regulations established by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.”
When burning brush and other natural debris, ensure there is a natural or constructed fire break at least 10 feet wide; adequate personnel and equipment are present to prevent the fire from escaping; at least one person remains at the location of the fire until the last spark; the burn follows local regulations; and burning occurs between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight, except when the ground is covered with snow, when burning may occur at any time of the day.
Never use an accelerant, such as lighter fluid, gasoline or diesel fuel, to facilitate a fire, according to the release. It also important to wet the ground surrounding the fire, do not burn on windy days or in dry weather, and do not burn near trees, buildings or other flammable sources. Remember, items such as household trash, tires, roofing material and treated lumber may not be burned in an open fire.
For more information, visit dnr.maryland.gov.
County parks offer some reduced rates
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance, or SNAP benefits, visiting the museums overseen by the St. Mary’s government (St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum) for $3 per person for the museum and the water taxi (or free admission if just visiting the museum) at St. Clement’s museum and $3 per person at Piney Point museum, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country and St. Mary’s, including Historic St. Mary’s City and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
For more information, visit www.Museums4All.org.
Report stranded marine animals
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds anyone who has seen either a marine mammal or sea turtle in Maryland waters to report it to the state Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding program at 1-800-628-9944.