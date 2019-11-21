College recognizes high schoolers
The Zeta Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at St. Mary’s College of Maryland held its 22nd annual book awards Nov. 14 and gave book prizes to high school seniors Faith Bouch of Chopticon, Heather Mae Gilmore of Leonardtown, Siera Kerley of The King’s Christian Academy, Christine Shatrowsky of St. Mary’s Ryken and Ryan Rex of Great Mills for their academic record.
SMCM listed high on top 50 green schools
St. Mary's College ranked No. 5 in the top 50 green schools list written in the Princeton Review's Guide to Green Colleges. The publication mentions the availability of transportation alternatives at the schools and the percentage of the school food budgets spent on local/organic food.
CSM participates in giving Tuesday
The College of Southern Maryland will participate in Giving Tuesday, a 24-hour online giving event Dec. 3. The community college encourages the public to give to CSM scholarships and programs. For more information, email csmfoundation@csmd.edu or visit https://foundation.csmd.edu/givingtuesday. To donate, visit www.givecampus.com/5cwtam.