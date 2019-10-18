College's board of trustees meets Saturday
A board of trustees meeting will take place at St. Mary's College of Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the college's Glendening Hall Annex at 10:35 a.m. The agenda and meeting materials are posted at www.smcm.edu/board/calendar.
Monks construct mandala at college
Tibetan Buddhist monks will construct a mandala sand painting from Monday, Oct. 21, through Thursday, Oct. 24, in Daugherty-Palmer Commons building at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.The monks will use colored sand to create a work of art on campus.
Journalist to speak at annual college lecture
St. Mary's College of Maryland's annual Ben Bradlee lecture on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., will feature journalist Jason Rezaian who will speak about his book, “Prisoner,” at the college's Auerbach Auditorium in St. Mary's Hall. The lecture is free and open to the public.
USM breaks ground for new building
A groundbreaking ceremony for a University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland research and academic building is planned for Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. at the campus in California. For more information, call the school at 301-737-2500.
St. Mary's public schools host STEM festival
The St. Mary's public schools will host the fifth annual Maryland STEM Festival and Expo Saturday, Oct. 26, at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature hands-on STEM-related activities from local and state agencies like Naval Air Station Patuxent River Educational Outreach Office, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Biology and Physics Departments, Southern Maryland Astronomical Society and University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Admissions are free and food will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.marylandstemfestival.org, contact Colleen Gill at 301-475-5511, ext. 32190, or Jason Hayes at 301-475-5511, ext. 32116.