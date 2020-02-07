Discipline workshops to be held next week
St. Mary’s public schools will hold a series of conscious discipline workshops this month. Speakers from the Conscious Discipline organization will hold discussions Feb. 10 at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center at 5 p.m., another at the Lexington Park library on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m., and presentations in Spanish on Feb. 18 at the Lexington Park library at 12:30 p.m. and at 5 p.m. at George Washington Carver Elementary on the same day.
School board to meet Wednesday morning, then host budget hearing later in evening
The St. Mary’s school board will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the board of education building on Moakley Street in Leonardtown at 9 a.m. Also, a public hearing on the public school system’s fiscal 2021 budget is scheduled for that day at 6 p.m., and the next budget work session will be on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m., also at the board of education building in Leonardtown. For more information, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/mabe/smcps/Board.nsf/Public.