County, state lawmakers to meet jointly
The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s legislative delegation on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. in the commissioners' meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the commissioners, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens, for the enactment of legislation during the 2020 session of the General Assembly of Maryland.
Citizens can attend the meeting. Copies of the legislative proposals are available for viewing in the county attorney’s office and online at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/2020%20Legislative%20Proposals.pdf.
Any reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities should be requested by contacting the St. Mary’s communications director at 301-475-4200, ext. 71342.
Free health and wellness fair slated for Oct. 18
The 2019 Health and Wellness Fair, sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California.
During this year’s health fair, screenings will include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision and blood pressure. Massage therapist Gwynne Hill will be on site from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. offering free mini-massages. The pharmacy at PJ Bean will be supplying flu shots for those with their insurance cards.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on site to collect expired or unwanted medications, including diabetic supplies such as needles and lancets.
Attendees can register in person or online at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize. Online registration closes at noon on Thursday, Oct. 17. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com or visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging/healthfair.asp.
Local Management Board meeting canceled
The Local Management Board will meet on Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. in Room 14 of the Potomac Building, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.
For more information, contact Kelsey Bush, Youth and Local Management Board coordinator, at Kelsey.Bush@stmarysmd.com or 301-475-4200, ext. 71848.
Festival to host book signing by local author
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host a book signing of "Haunted Southern Maryland" by local author David W. Thompson on Saturday, Sept. 28, during RetroFest on the Potomac. Thompson’s latest book was recently released by History Press and is available at the museum stores at both St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.
This book signing is an addition to an event that promises something for everyone who loves all things “retro.” Admire classic cars, browse for vintage treasures, and step back in time to the nostalgic tunes of yesteryear. From the 40s to the 70s, the public is invited to get their “rockabilly” on and support the mission of Piney Point Lighthouse.
The event will feature live music, vintage vendors, a special travel exhibit, classic cars on display, an appearance by the Southern Maryland Pin-up for Paws, food trucks and beer wagon, and more. No outside food or drink will be allowed into the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets cost $5 per person and include event admission as well as access to all museum sites and exhibits at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, by visiting Facebook.com/1836Light or by calling Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471.
Pax River seeks public comment on remedial plan for munitions response site
In accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, Webster Field Annex invites public comment on the proposed remedial action plan, or PRAP, for Munitions Response Site UXO-0001. A 12.4-acre portion of land within the site has been found to have unacceptable risks to human health or the environment.
During World War II, an aerial bombing target (referred to as the former aerial bombing range) was located adjacent to and just south of the runways on the southern half of the Webster Field Annex facility. The former aerial bombing range, which is now referred to as site UXO-0001, contained three observation towers and was used for 5 to 8 years in the 1940s and early 1950s. Aerial photographs from 1954 show that the access roads to the observation towers were overgrown, implying that the range was no longer in use by 1954. The size and configuration of the former range is unknown, but the original 21-acre boundary for UXO-0001 was estimated based on the locations of the three observation towers.
The findings of the Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study and the results of the removal actions in the northern farm field and southern portions of UXO-0001, indicate that there is unacceptable risks to human health or the environment remaining in the 12.4 acres forested wetland area in the middle portion of the site. Therefore, “action” for land use controls of the forested wetland portion is proposed.
Public comment began on Sept. 6 and closes on Oct. 5. A public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, at the Frank Knox Employee Development Building 2189, Room 100, to present the PRAP for the site and answer questions.
PRAPs are issued as part of the Navy Environmental Restoration program and CERCLA process. The purpose of a PRAP is to describe the background and rationale for the selection of the remedy proposed by the Navy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The PRAP includes solicitation of public comments on the remedy.
The final remedy will be selected after the public comment period has ended. An alternative remedy may be selected for the site only after all comments have been received from the public. Relevant environmental documents for the site, including final technical reports and the PRAP, are available at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River library and the St. Mary's County Lexington Park library branch.
Comments can be written and mailed (postmarked by the closing date of Oct. 5) to Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer, Attn: Patrick Gordon, 22268 Cedar Point Road, Building 409, Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154.
Comments can also be mailed to Maryland Department of the Environment, Attn: Mrs. Jenny Herman, Federal Facilities Division - Hazardous Waste Program, 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 645, Baltimore, MD 21230-1719.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Recreation and parks accepting applications for school age care site director, lead teacher
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for a school age care site director and lead teacher (with a salary range of $12.76 to $16.39 per hour, depending on qualifications) positions in the child care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children. Site directors manage before and after school care programs at various locations throughout the county and supervise sites of 15 to 60 children and one to four staff members. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children in our before and after school care program. All staff must meet MSDE requirements.
Review job announcements on our website for qualifications and specific job requirements at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs.
For more information on job opportunities with the School Age Care programs, call 301-373-5410 or email cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com.
Annual golf tourney to be held in October
The 24th annual Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course.
This event is held in remembrance of Scott Verbic, who was a St. Mary's County Recreation Advisory Board member, volunteer coach and advocate for youth in the community. Proceeds from the event support the youth scholarship program that helps children attend summer camp, sports and other leisure programs throughout the year at a discounted rate. The event has generated over $156,007 in its 24-year history.
Space remains for team entry; registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests.
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking community support from businesses for door prize sponsorships which can include gift certificates, item donations and more. This year’s gold sponsorship is by ADF Community Outreach.
For additional information about the tournament, contact Darrick Sesker at 301-475-4200, ext. 71803, or darrick.sesker@stmarysmd.com.
Shredding event for Identity Protection Day scheduled
The St. Mary's Department of Aging and Human Services, in conjunction with the St. Mary's Department of Public Works and Transportation and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will host an Identity Protection Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
Learn about scams, frauds, and how to protect yourself against them. Informational workshops will be held with Jeannine Robinson-Hurley from the office of the attorney general at 9:30 a.m., and Cpl. Kristi Nelson at the sheriff's office at 11:30 a.m.
Two shred trucks will be available to safely dispose of confidential documents. Refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential in nature, such as newspapers and magazines (acceptable at the six convenience centers in the county) as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral note books, and thin metal prongs. Three-ring binders will not be accepted.
The sheriff's office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on site to collect unwanted and outdated medications. The Health Department will be able to collect sharps, such as diabetic needle supplies and lancets.
This event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
7th District Optimist Club presents the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet at St. Clement’s Island Museum
The 7th District Optimist Club will hold the 52nd Annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, at the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point.
Held the first weekend of October for more than 50 years, this significant occasion celebrates St. Mary’s County’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the watermen who work it. This year’s event will feature a revamped format and showcase fun for all ages.
Activities include tours of St. Clements Island State Park, Blackistone Lighthouse and St. Clement’s Island Museum, live performances by popular music acts, free boat excursions, Southern Maryland food, art and craft vendors, boat blessing ceremony, a Sunday parade, evening concert, activities on the island, children’s activities, fireworks and more. This year’s live performances are by local talent Robbie Boothe and headliner Nathan Osmond and the Cabana Dogs.
Gates are open from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and under are free. To stay up to date on the festivities, visit Facebook.com/BlessingOfTheFleetSOMD.
Artists, crafters and nonprofits who would like to exhibit at the event, contact Jayne Walsh at jayne.walsh@stmarysmd.com to register.
Schoolhouse admission free on Oct. 5
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, will be offering special Open Houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden periodically throughout the year. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses, and its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s history.
The open houses are on the first Saturday of the month and other select special days, April through October. The schoolhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5. Volunteers will be available on site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history.
For more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open Houses, programs, admission prices and more, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471.
Be prepared for hurricane season
The 2019 hurricane season officially began June 1, and will go until Nov. 30. The hurricane research team at Colorado State University is forecasting 13 named storms for the 2019 season.
St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reminds everyone, staying safe during hurricane season starts with a simple step: have a plan. Prepare for hurricanes by using a simple guide at Ready.gov. Plans should be worked out for all family members. For those animal lovers out there, you need a plan as well.
Plans include figuring out how to determine whether it’s safe to hunker down at home during a storm or if you will need to evacuate. If so, there is likely a specific route you should take in the event of evacuations, as many roads may be closed. If you must leave your home, you also need to determine accommodations during the storm.
Predetermining an emergency meeting place and protocol can be helpful. Sometimes local cellphone lines are overloaded during a storm, so consider texting. Another alternative is to have a central out-of-state contact who can relay messages between family members.
The following hurricane names could come into play during the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season (including the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) according to the World Meteorological Organization: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Ferdinand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van and Wendy.
To learn about being prepared for disasters and hazards, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.