CSM receives federal funds from Congress
The College of Southern Maryland received $128,733 from Maryland's congressional delegation through the higher education and emergency relief fund created through the federal CARES Act that helps institutions through the coronavirus pandemic.
School textbooks available for review
St. Mary's public schools are renewing textbook materials for social studies in grades 6, 7, 10, 11 and Advanced Placement Comparative Government and Advanced Placement Economics. Multiple textbooks are available for review between April 20 and May 1, and can be found at www.smcps.org/dci/social-studies/textbook-adoption-review. For more information, call Kevin Wright, supervisor of instruction for social studies at 301-475-5511, ext. 32128.
Great Mills student wins scholarship
Maya Lee, a student at Great Mills High School, won an $8,000 scholarship from the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, a program that awards six scholarships to graduating high school seniors who prove academic achievement, extracurricular involvement, critical thinking and writing skills.
School system announced appointments and transfer
Denise Coyne and Shelly McDaniel, both assistant principals II and 11-month employees at Chopticon High School, were recently appointed to assistant principal III and made 12-month employees, while Virginia Meadows, an instructional resource teacher at Hollywood Elementary, was appointed as assistant principal I. Andrea Smith, an assistant principal and 11-month employee at Leonardtown Middle, will continue her duties at Piney Point Elementary next school year.
Prekindergarten and Head Start applications on hold
Maryland public schools' Superintendent Karen Salmon last week announced that all state public schools will be closed through May 15. In the interest of public health and safety, the 2020-2021 prekindergarten/Head Start application is on hold and the process will be delayed. No other information related to this was announced.