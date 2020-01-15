Ethics panel seeks applicants
St. Mary's public schools' ethics panel, an advisory board that interprets ethics policies and regulations, is looking for more members. Applicants should send cover letters and resumes to St. Mary's County Public Schools Ethics Panel, 23160 Moakley Street, Suite 109, Leonardtown, MD 20650. For more information, call 301-475-5511, ext. 32178
Grant funds SMCM professor's project
An educational studies professor at St. Mary's College of Maryland, Angela C. Johnson, was awarded a $103,473 grant from the National Science Foundation in support of her project, “Centering Women of Color in STEM: Data-Driven Opportunities for Inclusion.” The two-year grant began September 2019, and will fund a continuation of Johnson’s collaborative research with Apriel Hodari of Eureka Scientific Inc. to identify and share what helps women of color thrive in STEM fields.
College, health officials talk poverty and mental illness
The St. Mary’s health department and St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s anthropology, environmental studies, psychology and sociology departments will jointly host an open discussion focusing on the connections between poverty and mental illness on Feb. 3 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the campus' St. Mary’s Hall. For more information, visit https://moneymentalhealth.eventbrite.com.
Forrest center hosts Tech Expo
The Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center Tech Expo will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the school in Leonardtown where students and parents can learn about the career pathway options offered, meet the staff and school counselors. For more information, call 301-475-0242.
BECA announces annual scholarship fair
The St. Mary’s County Business, Education and Community Alliance, known as BECA, will hosts its annual scholarship fair Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dr. James A Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown where scholarship providers will chat with and assist college-bound students and their families. For more information, visit smcbeca.org, email smcbeca@gmail.com or call 240-257-2322.
USMSM holds eighth annual spring college, career fair
The eighth annual Southern Maryland Spring College and Career Fair featuring historically black colleges and universities as well as local colleges and career organizations will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland on Airport Road. For more information, contact Adrianne Dillahunt at amdillahunt@smcps.org.