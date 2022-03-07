A free wildlife digital photography seminar will be held at St. Clements Island from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.
Professional photographers Sal Icaza and Leon Smith will conduct the seminar, which is ideal for beginners and enthusiasts of photography who would like to learn the trade secrets for capturing stunning wildlife views.
The class will begin inside the St. Clement's Island Museum in Coltons Point with an overview of manual camera operations. Afterward, students will take the water taxi to St. Clement's Island to apply manual camera concepts.
Icaza is Solomons Island Photography's sole proprietor and lead teacher. He is also the founder and chair of the Maryland Osprey Festival.
Smith is a current member and past president of the St. Mary's County Camera Club. He enjoys photographing birds, wildlife, landscapes, scenery, family and friends.
Those interested should bring a digital single lens reflex or manual camera, a hard copy of their camera manual and a long lens. St. Clement's Island is a natural park, so participants are encouraged to bring water, bug spray and comfortable walking shoes.
Only 15 participants will be permitted to allow for a more personal experience.
The seminar is free, but there is a $7 water taxi fee payable on the seminar day. The event will be held in rain or shine but may be canceled due to severe weather.