The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration on Monday, Aug. 5, will begin a week-long routine bridge inspection of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge across the Patuxent River separating St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.
The inspection will continue through Thursday, Aug. 8, each day from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
During the inspection, crews will close one lane on the bridge and alternate traffic in the open lane using flagging operations, according to a release from the agency. Portable variable message signs have been placed along state routes in the area to make travelers aware of the lane closures next week.
The inspection will be performed by SHA contractor AECOM.
Overnight travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge.
The state highway agency works to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as its contractor, according to the release. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers — slowdown in construction zones.
Real-time commute condition information regarding the bridge is also available at md511.maryland.gov..