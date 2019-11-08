St. Mary’s County
The St. Mary’s County commissioners and the Leonardtown commissioners will host a commemorative wreath laying ceremony in Leonardtown square on Monday, Nov. 11, immediately following the town’s annual Veterans Day parade.
This ceremony will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, with remarks from veterans and dignitaries and the laying of wreaths at the town’s memorials.
The town’s Veterans Day parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. from St. Mary’s Ryken High School and proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown town square. Floats, marching bands and special attraction performers are all part of this year’s parade.
For more information, contact Brandy Blackstone, public relations and events coordinator, at 301-475-9791 or brandy.blackstone@leonardtown.gov. Veterans and family members of those who served during this war effort are encouraged to contact Blackstone to be honored during the ceremony.
In addition, the Veterans of Helen will host its 34th annual Veterans Day Observance Program on Monday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. at the monument site in downtown Helen, near the intersection of routes 5 and 238. The event is open to all and serves as a patriotic tribute in honor of those who have served in the armed forces of the United States. All veterans and active duty military are invited to attend and join the ranks of fellow veterans to be recognized for their service and duty to country.
The bells at St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, two historic sites overseen by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, will toll Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. to honor the 116,516 Americans, including the 27 St. Mary’s County natives, who died in World War I.
Charles County
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park will hold “Salute to Veterans 2019” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. There will be veteran resource exhibitors, veteran-owned businesses, live music, food, drinks and more. Tickets are $35 online or $40 at the event. For more information or tickets, go to the website educateveterans.org.
Calvert County
The College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus will host a free lecture by Wayne Karlin titled “Communicating and Confronting Trauma Through Poetry by Veterans” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, at 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick. The lecture is part of the Provocations Series. Call 301-934-7578 or email Stephen Johnson at ssjohnson2@csmd.edu for more information.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold an On Watch Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the statue at 14485 Dowell Road in Dowell. The service will feature a thank-you to all veterans for their service, and refreshments will be served following the program. Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for more.
American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony with bells at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Veteran’s Park in Chesapeake Beach. An open house will be held afterward at the Legion, 3330 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach.
For more information, call 410-257-9878, or go to www.MD-post206.org.