Pax River seeks public comment on remedial plan for munitions response site
In accordance with the requirements of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, Webster Field Annex invites public comment on the proposed remedial action plan, or PRAP, for Munitions Response Site UXO-0001. A 12.4-acre portion of land within the site has been found to have unacceptable risks to human health or the environment.
During World War II, an aerial bombing target (referred to as the former aerial bombing range) was located adjacent to and just south of the runways on the southern half of the Webster Field Annex facility. The former aerial bombing range, which is now referred to as site UXO-0001, contained three observation towers and was used for 5 to 8 years in the 1940s and early 1950s. Aerial photographs from 1954 show that the access roads to the observation towers were overgrown, implying that the range was no longer in use by 1954. The size and configuration of the former range is unknown, but the original 21-acre boundary for UXO-0001 was estimated based on the locations of the three observation towers.
The findings of the Remedial Investigation/Feasibility Study and the results of the removal actions in the northern farm field and southern portions of UXO-0001, indicate that there is unacceptable risks to human health or the environment remaining in the 12.4 acres forested wetland area in the middle portion of the site. Therefore, “action” for land use controls of the forested wetland portion is proposed.
Public comment began on Sept. 6 and closes on Oct. 5. A public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, at the Frank Knox Employee Development Building 2189, Room 100, to present the PRAP for the site and answer questions.
PRAPs are issued as part of the Navy Environmental Restoration program and CERCLA process. The purpose of a PRAP is to describe the background and rationale for the selection of the remedy proposed by the Navy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The PRAP includes solicitation of public comments on the remedy.
The final remedy will be selected after the public comment period has ended. An alternative remedy may be selected for the site only after all comments have been received from the public. Relevant environmental documents for the site, including final technical reports and the PRAP, are available at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River library and the St. Mary's County Lexington Park library branch.
Comments can be written and mailed (postmarked by the closing date of Oct. 5) to Naval Air Station Patuxent River Public Affairs Officer, Attn: Patrick Gordon, 22268 Cedar Point Road, Building 409, Patuxent River, MD 20670-1154.
Comments can also be mailed to Maryland Department of the Environment, Attn: Mrs. Jenny Herman, Federal Facilities Division - Hazardous Waste Program, 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 645, Baltimore, MD 21230-1719.
Spaces available for Ocean City SunFest bus trip
There are still spaces for the bus trip to Ocean City on Saturday, Sept. 21. The cost per person is $67. The bus is scheduled to leave promptly at 7 a.m. from the St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks office in Leonardtown. Arrival time in Ocean City is estimated at 11 a.m. The bus will leave Ocean City at 8 p.m. the same day and return to Leonardtown around midnight, leaving attendees to their own devices during the day.
More information of the days schedule can be found at ococean.com/events/sunfest.
A bus trip to New York City is also scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. For more information visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/events.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
You are eligible to be an election judge if you are: registered to vote in Maryland; 16-years-old or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language; and if you enjoy meeting people and serving the public.
Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com
St. Clement’s Island, Piney Point Lighthouse museums to join in 12th Maryland Lighthouse Challenge Weekend
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point and Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island State Park will join lighthouses throughout Maryland for the 2019 Maryland Lighthouse Challenge Sept. 21 to 22, organized by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society.
This bi-annual “road rally” type event is held in September every other year at participating lighthouses or lightship on the Chesapeake Bay. This year, the challenge includes 10 lighthouses, one lightship and two bonus lighthouses. The general public is invited to visit the land-accessible lighthouses of Maryland where they can receive complimentary souvenirs at each participating lighthouse, with a special souvenir for those who visit all of them.
The Challenge Lights include Sandy Point Lighthouse, Choptank River Replica, Concord Point, Seven Foot Knoll, the Chesapeake Lightship, Hooper Strait, Cove Point, Drum Point, Point Lookout, Piney Point and Fort Washington. Bonus lights include Millers Island Lighthouse and Blackistone Lighthouse Replica on St. Clement’s Island State Park.
For more information about the 2019 Maryland Lighthouse Challenge, please visit www.cheslights.org.
Recreation and parks accepting applications for school age care site director, lead teacher
The St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for a school age care site director and lead teacher (with a salary range of $12.76 to $16.39 per hour, depending on qualifications) positions in the child care division.
Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children. Site directors manage before and after school care programs at various locations throughout the county and supervise sites of 15 to 60 children and one to four staff members. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children in our before and after school care program. All staff must meet MSDE requirements.
Review job announcements on our website for qualifications and specific job requirements at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs.
For more information on job opportunities with the School Age Care programs, call 301-373-5410 or email cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com.
Annual golf tourney to be held in October
The 24th Annual Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course. This year’s gold sponsorship is by ADF Community Outreach.
This event is held in remembrance of Scott Verbic, who was a St. Mary's County Recreation Advisory Board member, Volunteer coach, and advocate for youth in the community. Proceeds from the event support the youth scholarship program providing the children of St. Mary’s County to attend summer camp, sports and other leisure programs throughout the year at a discounted rate. The event has generated over $156,007 in its 24-year history.
Space remains for team entry; registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests.
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking community support from businesses for door prize sponsorships which can include gift certificates, item donations and more.
For additional information about the Scott Verbic Tournament, contact Darrick Sesker at 301-475-4200, ext. 71803, or darrick.sesker@stmarysmd.com.
Commissioners seek faith-based volunteer for Census Complete Count Committee
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is seeking a faith-based community volunteer to round out the task force for the 2020 Census Complete County Committee.
This volunteer, in collaboration with the committee, will develop and implement a community outreach strategy to encourage full participation in the 2020 census. The committee will also develop subcommittees and solicit input from the relevant experts and practitioners involved in the census efforts. Additional tasks include reviewing projected response rates of hard-to-count groups and populations that encounter barriers to participate and recommending strategies to overcome those barriers.
Citizens interested in being considered, should fill out an application on the county’s website at www.stmarysmd.com/boards. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Wednesday, Sept. 18.
For more information, contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700, or email diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com
Shredding event for Identity Protection Day scheduled
The St. Mary's Department of Aging and Human Services, in conjunction with the St. Mary's Department of Public Works and Transportation and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will host an Identity Protection Day on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
Learn about scams, frauds, and how to protect yourself against them. Informational workshops will be held with Jeannine Robinson-Hurley from the office of the attorney general at 9:30 a.m., and Cpl. Kristi Nelson at the sheriff's office at 11:30 a.m.
Two shred trucks will be available to safely dispose of confidential documents. Refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential in nature, such as newspapers and magazines (acceptable at the six convenience centers in the county) as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral note books, and thin metal prongs. Three-ring binders will not be accepted.
The sheriff's office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on site to collect unwanted and outdated medications. The Health Department will be able to collect sharps, such as diabetic needle supplies and lancets.
This event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.
Pool closed for seasonal maintenance through Sept. 15
The Great Mills Swimming Pool will be closed for seasonal maintenance through Sunday, Sept. 15. During this time, the pool’s air supported dome structure will be installed, making the pool an indoor facility. Other seasonal maintenance and staff training will also occur while the pool is closed.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 16, will be open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. until May 10.
For more information, contact the Great Mills Swimming Pool at 21100 Great Mills Road at 301-866-6560. For information on activities and programs at the pool, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.
Sheriff's office to apply for Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant
The U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance is seeking applications for funding under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program. This program furthers the department’s mission by assisting state, local and tribal efforts to prevent or reduce crime and violence.
The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to States and units of local government. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office intends to apply for this grant and may receive up to $16,762 this fiscal year. The grant application request is to purchase ballistic helmets for the civil disturbance unit and went before the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County for approval on Aug. 20.
The grant application documents can be reviewed at go.boarddocs.com/md/stmarysco/Board.nsf/Public, by clicking on the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County tab dated August 20, 2019. Click on 'view the agenda,' and look for "SHERIFF'S OFFICE - Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program FY2019 Solicitation" to review, under county administrator time on the lefthand column.
Anyone wishing to make public comment regarding this grant application can do so in writing via e-mail and/or U.S. mail by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
To make public comment, do so in writing, either via e-mail to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office's public information officer at jason.babcock@stmarysmd.com; or via U.S. mail to: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Public Information Officer, c/o Jason Babcock, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
7th District Optimist Club presents the 52nd annual Blessing of the Fleet at St. Clement’s Island Museum
The 7th District Optimist Club will hold the 52nd Annual Blessing of the Fleet on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6, at the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point.
Held the first weekend of October for more than 50 years, this significant occasion celebrates St. Mary’s County’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the watermen who work it. This year’s event will feature a revamped format and showcase fun for all ages.
Activities include tours of St. Clements Island State Park, Blackistone Lighthouse and St. Clement’s Island Museum, live performances by popular music acts, free boat excursions, Southern Maryland food, art and craft vendors, boat blessing ceremony, a Sunday parade, evening concert, activities on the island, children’s activities, fireworks and more. This year’s live performances are by local talent Robbie Boothe and headliner Nathan Osmond and the Cabana Dogs.
Gates are open from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults; children 12 and under are free. To stay up to date on the festivities, visit Facebook.com/BlessingOfTheFleetSOMD.
Artists, crafters and nonprofits who would like to exhibit at the event, contact Jayne Walsh at jayne.walsh@stmarysmd.com to register.
Two new temporary exhibits to open at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park
Two new temporary exhibits entitled “Medical Bottles and Others of the 1800s” and the “Samuel Bailey Oyster Buy Boat Replica,” will be available for viewing at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park until Sept. 23 and 30, respectively.
The first exhibit features an array of medical bottles and the descriptions of the “medicines” provided by individuals like Lydia Pinkham, Dr. Jacob Fahrney and others used to treat their patients during the 1800s.
The second exhibit displays a replica of the Samuel Bailey Oyster Buy Boat, a local boat that would buy just-caught oysters from oyster tongers and transport them to distributors. Built by Ralph and Kim Lawrence, this model was constructed by hand using original tools.
The exhibits are available to visitors of the museum, which operates daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information regarding these exhibits, call the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471. For hours of operation, programs, admission prices and more, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or on Twitter at @PineyPtLHMuseum.
Household hazardous waste collection day coming this month
The St. Andrew’s Landfill will host hazardous waste collection day Saturday, Sept. 21, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
This program allows residents to clean out their barns, basements, sheds, garages, storage areas under kitchen sinks, etc. and take advantage of the opportunity to properly discard of potentially toxic/dangerous materials.
Hazardous waste items which will be accepted for collection include: acids, ammonia, bleach, cleaners, fuels, gas/oil mixtures, gasoline, household and lawn pesticides, mercury thermometers, photography chemicals, pool chemicals, solvents, wood preservatives, paint thinners and alkyd (oil-based) paint.
Latex paint is not considered hazardous, as it can be discarded with regular trash if the mixture has been hardened by adding absorbents (cat litter, sand, sawdust or paint drying crystals) before disposal. If, however you are unable to do that, latex paint will also be accepted.
Items which will not be accepted include ammunition, asbestos, explosive materials, medical waste, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials and picric acid.
Collect and dispose of household hazardous waste materials through safe and environmentally responsible practices using the county’s certified vendor, ACV Enviro.
For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73517. You can also log on to www.co.saint-marys.md.us/dpw/recycling-solid-waste.
Schoolhouse admission free some weekends
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions, will be offering special Open Houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden periodically throughout the year. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses, and its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s history.
The open houses are on the first Saturday of the month and other select special days, April through October. The schoolhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 7 and Oct. 5. Volunteers will be available on site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history.
For more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open Houses, programs, admission prices and more, visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471.
Department of agriculture sponsors pesticide container summer recycling program
The Maryland Department of Agriculture is sponsoring its summer collection program for high density polyethylene pesticide containers for farmers, pesticide applicators, and others who wish to dispose of plastic pesticide containers properly. This program allows for county, state and federal agencies to work collaboratively for environmental protection.
The nearest location to St. Mary’s County that accepts nonlocal pesticide containers is the Frederick County Landfill. Containers collection is scheduled for Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The pesticide container recycling program is free and open to all agricultural producers and pesticide applicators.
MDA inspectors will supervise the collection to ensure only triple rinsed or pressure rinsed, clean, plastic HDPE pesticide containers are collected. Specific guidelines and the inspection checklist for the empty pesticide containers and the recycling program itself can be viewed here.
For further information, contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture, pesticide regulation section at 410-841-5710 or visit their website at www.mda.maryland.gov.
Be prepared for hurricane season
The 2019 hurricane season officially began June 1, and will go until November 30. The hurricane research team at Colorado State University is forecasting 13 named storms for the 2019 season.
St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reminds everyone, staying safe during hurricane season starts with a simple step: have a plan. Prepare for hurricanes by using a simple guide at Ready.gov. Plans should be worked out for all family members. For those animal lovers out there, you need a plan as well.
Plans include figuring out how to determine whether it’s safe to hunker down at home during a storm or if you will need to evacuate. If so, there is likely a specific route you should take in the event of evacuations, as many roads may be closed. If you must leave your home, you also need to determine accommodations during the storm.
Predetermining an emergency meeting place and protocol can be helpful. Sometimes local cellphone lines are overloaded during a storm, so consider texting. Another alternative is to have a central out-of-state contact who can relay messages between family members.
The following hurricane names could come into play during the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season (including the North Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) according to the World Meteorological Organization: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Ferdinand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van and Wendy.
To learn about being prepared for disasters and hazards, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.
St. Mary’s farmers markets open for season
All St. Mary’s farmers markets have opened for business.
The California Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Nov. 16. The location is 22801 Three Notch Road in California, the BAE parking lot.
The Home Grown Farm Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Dec. 21. The location is 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.
The North County Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The market will be open with varying hours through November. The location is 37600 New Market Road in Charlotte Hall, near the Charlotte Hall Library.
Produce vendors sought for St. Mary’s government center
St. Mary’s County is looking for local produce vendors interested in providing fresh grown produce and locating intermittently during business hours on the St. Mary’s governmental campus in Leonardtown. This also includes offering produce sales and options for subscription services like community supported agriculture. Vendors that accept WIC FMNP/SFMNP and FVC are preferred.
Interested farmer’s produce stand operators/farmers can call the department of human resources at 301-475-4200, ext. 71100. Only actively licensed vendors who carry sufficient auto liability, product liability, and general liability insurance coverages will be considered.
Applications sought for instructors at Great Mills Pool
Recreation and parks is seeking certified water safety instructors for swim lessons for the Great Mills pool.
To apply, applicants can obtain an application at the recreation and parks main office in Leonardtown at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, at the pool next to Great Mills High School, or go online to St. Mary’s recreation and parks and click on www.stmarysmd.com/docs/rpjobopenings.pdf then click on application for employment. For more information, call 301-866-6560.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature. Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers. Contact Monika Williams at 301-45-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.