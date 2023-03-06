New 5G site activated in Leonardtown

AT&T announced that it recently added a mobile broadband site in Leonardtown to enhance the coverage and capacity. The new site will improve coverage and capacity around Leonardtown Road and Compton. These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area, according to the release. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet.


JESSE YEATMAN