Department of Public Works and Transportation Equipment Operator II, Highways Division's Bruce Wade, center is recognized for his 30 years of service. With Wade are commissioners Mike Hewitt (R), left, and Eric Colvin, Department of Public Works and Transportation Highway Division Manager Richard Tarr, Department of Public Works and Transportation Director Jim Gotsch and commissioners Mike Alderson Jr. (R), Scott Ostrow (R) and Randy Guy (R).
The St. Mary’s Commissioners recognized employees with continuous service at their meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown. Service awards were presented to 53 employees with 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 or more years of service.
30 years
Bruce Wade
25 years
Marguerite Boarman, Chad Hartzell, Michael Labanowski, Michael Peacher, Pamela Soffos, Julie Yingling
20 years
Michael Abell, Shelly Bean, Brian Connelly, Larry Eberhard, Eva Jones, Howard Lewis, Jay Mattingly IV, Jimmy Oliver Jr., William Rishel, Lori Tabor-Finch, Joseph Saunders, Billy Schrader III
15 years
Floyd Brown Jr., Kenneth Flerlage, Mary Ann Gardiner, Gretchen Irby, George Hayden, Rebecca Kessler, Jonathan Lowe, Lena Nguyen, Cheri Noffsinger, Robert Norris III, Austin Schultz, Marilyn Smith, James Yorkshire
10 years
Kristie Ardire, Wendy Bell, Rocky Binger, Patrick Britt, Jerry Caton, Laura Deneale, Robin Green, Tony Hadesty, Ursula Harris, Gregory Jones, Ashley Knight, David Lawrence, Laura Mills, Brian Norris, Roberto Ramos-Blanco, Luis Ramos-Dompenciel, Megan Roberts, Cynthia Slattery, Lacey Smith, Timothy Wesner