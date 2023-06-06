awards 1

Department of Public Works and Transportation Equipment Operator II, Highways Division's Bruce Wade, center is recognized for his 30 years of service. With Wade are commissioners Mike Hewitt (R), left, and Eric Colvin, Department of Public Works and Transportation Highway Division Manager Richard Tarr, Department of Public Works and Transportation Director Jim Gotsch and commissioners Mike Alderson Jr. (R), Scott Ostrow (R) and Randy Guy (R).

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID

The St. Mary’s Commissioners recognized employees with continuous service at their meeting Tuesday in Leonardtown. Service awards were presented to 53 employees with 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 or more years of service.

30 years


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters