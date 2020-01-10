School board meets next week
The St. Mary's board of education's next meeting will be 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the school system's Leonardtown building on Moakley Street.
CACSE to meet on Monday
The Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Special Education will meet 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at the St. Mary’s board of education office on Moakley Street in Leonardtown and will have a peer-to-peer discussion in the lobby prior to the meeting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.smccacse.org.
Forrest Center hosts Tech Expo
The Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center Tech Expo will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the school in Leonardtown where students and parents can learn about the career pathway options offered, meet the staff and school counselors. For more information, call 301-475-0242.
BECA announces annual scholarship fair
The St. Mary’s County Business, Education and Community Alliance, known as BECA, will hosts its annual scholarship fair Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dr. James A Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown where scholarship providers will chat with and assist college-bound students and their families. For more information, visit smcbeca.org, email smcbeca@gmail.com or call 240-257-2322.
USMSM holds eighth annual spring college, career fair
The eighth annual Southern Maryland Spring College and Career Fair featuring historically black colleges and universities as well as local colleges and career organizations will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland on Airport Road. For more information, contact Adrianne Dillahunt at amdillahunt@smcps.org.