School board meets today
The St. Mary's County school board will hold a meeting today at 6 p.m. at the Moakley Street location in Leonardtown.
Board of trustees meet Saturday
The board of trustees of St. Mary's College of Maryland will meet Saturday, Feb. 1, for a quarterly meeting at 10:45 a.m. in the Glendening Annex.
High schoolers to hold Model UN conference
The students of the Southern Maryland Model United Nations Club is holding a conference to debate with one another and find peaceful resolutions for the countries they represent on Jan. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Leonardtown High School.
College, health officials talk poverty and mental illness
The St. Mary’s health department and St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s anthropology, environmental studies, psychology and sociology departments will jointly host an open discussion focusing on the connections between poverty and mental illness on Feb. 3 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the campus' St. Mary’s Hall. For more information, visit https://moneymentalhealth.eventbrite.com.