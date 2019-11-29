School board to hold special meeting
The St. Mary's board of education will hold a special meeting at its Moakley Street headquarters on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 8 a.m. to review options for the health care rebate balance of $1.5 million. Following the meeting will be a joint session with the county commissioners at 9 a.m. the same day at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.
College and health group host panel
St. Mary's College of Maryland and Healthy St. Mary's Partnership will host a panel discussion on how community design and policy can improve public health and wellness on Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the college's Cole Cinema at the Campus Center.
SMCM student named national sailing champ
St. Mary's College of Maryland student Leo Boucher was named a national champion for sailing at the LaserPerformance Men's Singlehanded National competition on Nov. 9 and 10. He placed second in the competition last year.