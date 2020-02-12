School board to meet Wednesday morning, then host budget hearing later in evening
The St. Mary’s school board will meet today, Feb. 12, at the board of education building on Moakley Street in Leonardtown at 9 a.m. Also, a public hearing on the public school system’s fiscal year 2021 budget is scheduled later today at 6 p.m., and the next budget work session will be on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m., also at the board of education building in Leonardtown. For more information, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/mabe/smcps/Board.nsf/Public.
Discipline workshops to be held next week
St. Mary’s public schools will hold a series of Conscious Discipline workshops this month. Speakers from the Conscious Discipline organization will hold discussions at the Lexington Park library on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m., and presentations in Spanish on Feb. 18 at the Lexington Park library at 12:30 p.m. and at 5 p.m. at George Washington Carver Elementary on the same day.
SMCPS host freshman orientation night
St. Mary's public schools will host three rising freshman orientation nights March 9 at Great Mills, March 11 at Leonardtown and March 17 at Chopticon high schools from 6 to 7:30 p.m to provide an opportunity for rising ninth-graders and their families to preview course selections, learn about available academies and pathways, meet counselors and school administrators and get an overview of high school graduation requirements. For more information, call the school system's office of strategic planning and communications at 301-475-5511, ext. 32133, or email classof2024@smcps.org.