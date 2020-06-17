School system announces appointments and transfers
The St. Mary's public school system announced a few staff appointments and transfers recently, including Erich Engel-Cope, a ninth grade teacher at Leonardtown High School, who will be a new assistant principal of Leonardtown Middle School, and Brooke Anthony, an in-school intervention teacher at Spring Ridge Middle, who will be an assistant principal at Chopticon High School starting July 29.
BeeJay Dothard, the academic dean of Fairlead Academy I, will transfer to Great Mills High School as an assistant principal, and Lisa Johnson, an assistant principal at Great Mills, will become the acting dean of Fairlead Academy I beginning July 1.