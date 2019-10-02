School system celebrate healthy foods
The public schools will celebrate Maryland Homegrown school lunch week from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 with a celebration at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School featuring visits from local farmers and food, like blue catfish. For more information, visit https://mda.maryland.gov/farm_to_school/Pages/farm_to_school.aspx.
Ethics Panel to meet
The St. Mary's public schools' ethics panel will meet Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. at the board of education building in Leonardtown. For more information, call 301-475-551, ext. 32177.