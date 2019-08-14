Schools to welcome new teachers
Orientation for new St. Mary’s public school teachers will be held at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown on Wednesday, Aug. 21, starting at 8 a.m.
The first day of school for most St. Mary’s public schools will be Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The first day for the Chesapeake Public Charter School, which operates on its own calendar, was Wednesday, Aug. 14.
SMCM ranked on college list
St. Mary’s College of Maryland ranked 143 overall in Kiplinger’s 2019 Personal Finance list of “Best College Value” out of 500 schools including a 29 score in out-of-state public rankings and 48 for in-state public rankings.
The college was also recognized as a 2019-2020 College of Distinction by the magazine.
Sports group hosts school giveaway
FOCUS Performance, a local sports training program, is hosting a back-to-school bash to give away school supplies, play games and enjoy music at 44010 Commerce Ave. in Hollywood on Sunday, Aug. 18, starting at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 240-431-9415 or 240-808-3082.
Kristen Griffith