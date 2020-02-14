SMCPS holds another town hall
The St. Mary's public schools is hosting a town hall Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center at 6 p.m. For more information, call the office of strategic planning and communications at 301-475-5511, ext. 32133.
Discipline workshops to be held next week
St. Mary’s public schools will hold a series of Conscious Discipline workshops this month. Speakers from the Conscious Discipline organization will hold discussions at the Lexington Park library on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m., and presentations in Spanish on Feb. 18 at the Lexington Park library at 12:30 p.m. and at 5 p.m. at George Washington Carver Elementary on the same day.
SMCPS host freshman orientation night
St. Mary's public schools will host three rising freshman orientation nights March 9 at Great Mills, March 11 at Leonardtown and March 17 at Chopticon high schools from 6 to 7:30 p.m to provide an opportunity for rising ninth-graders and their families to preview course selections, learn about available academies and pathways, meet counselors and school administrators and get an overview of high school graduation requirements. For more information, call the school system's office of strategic planning and communications at 301-475-5511, ext. 32133, or email classof2024@smcps.org.