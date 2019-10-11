Schools to host town hall
St. Mary's public schools' second monthly town hall event will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center in Leonardtown. A panel discussion will address drugs and tobacco.
School system distributes impact aid surveys
Public school students are expected to complete impact aid survey forms before Thursday, Oct. 17. The school system receives federal grant funds to operate and maintain the schools for federally-connected students and is required to survey each student to receive the funds. For more information, contact the school principal.
St. Mary's College receives national recognition
St. Mary’s College of Maryland was listed as a "Hidden Gem" by CollegeRaptor.com, a higher education planning tool that offers side-by-side comparisons of colleges, for the second year in a row. The selection recognizes the college as one of the best colleges in the country, based on number of applications received, graduation rates, campus diversity, endowment per student and other metrics.