Schools to host town hall
St. Mary’s public schools are hosting a town hall meeting today, Wednesday, Jan. 22, on closing gaps and moving the school forward at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center starting at 6 p.m.
USMSM to host spring college, career fair
The eighth annual Southern Maryland Spring College and Career Fair featuring historically black colleges and universities as well as local colleges and career organizations will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland on Airport Road. Contact, contact Adrianne Dillahunt at amdillahunt@smcps.org.
Science fair set for Saturday
The St. Mary’s County science fair will be held on Jan. 25 at Great Mills High School starting at 9 a.m. for students. The public can attend from approximately 1 to 2 p.m. before an awards ceremony set from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Students are expected to set up their projects in the school cafeteria the night before at 6 p.m.
College event recognized
St. Mary’s College’s event, Stomp Out Stigma 5K for Suicide Awareness and Prevention, has been recognized as a 2019 NASPA Outstanding Peer Education Program, which are given to peer educators that contribute to campus peer education efforts and demonstrate academic successes and leadership.
SMCM gallery shows new exhibit
On Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., The Boyden Gallery will hold an opening reception for the exhibition “Robots, Rayguns, and Alternate Views of Reality: Experiencing Art Through the Sci-Fi Paperback Collection in the SMCM Archives,” which will be on view in the gallery from Jan. 21 through March 7. The exhibition will address how these trade paperbacks are also collected and studied for their cover art, the adaptation of science fiction works into film and reflect upon the nature of collecting.