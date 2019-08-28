SMCPS open house start this week
Open houses for St. Mary's public schools are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, and Wednesday, Aug. 28 for Fairlead Academy I and II and Piney Point Elementary kindergartner parents. Sessions for Margaret Brent Middle School happen on both Wednesday and Thursday.
School board changes meeting time
The Wednesday, Aug. 28, St. Mary's board of education meeting time was pushed from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meeting takes place on Moakley Street in Leonardtown.
SMCM ranked 30 on liberal arts college list
St. Mary's College of Maryland placed No. 30 in the Washington Monthly College ranking among the top liberal arts college in the country based on social mobility, research and public service.