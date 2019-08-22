1 p.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
1:05 p.m. Proclamation: Child Support Month
1:10 p.m. Proclamation: Women’s Equality Day
1:15 p.m. Department of land use and growth management: Request for public hearing on proposed critical area ordinance amendment for nonadjacent growth allocation
1:20 p.m. County administrator
2:20 p.m. County commissioners
2:40 p.m. Executive session: Personnel; purchase and disposition of real property; litigation
Adjourn
6 p.m. Department of land use and growth management: Public hearing on Lexington Park Development District zoning maps and zoning ordinance amendments, including the airport environs overlay zone subdistricts