9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
9:05 a.m. Proclamation: Forget-Me-Not-Month
9:10 a.m. Department of Land Use and Growth Management: Public hearing on proposed amendment to the comprehensive water and sewerage plan for the proposed Hollywood Square commercial development project
9:20 a.m. County attorney: Decision on disposition of Bethune Educational Center surplus real property
9:25 a.m. County administrator
10:30 a.m. County commissioners
10:40 a.m. Executive session: Litigation