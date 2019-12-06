9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
9:05 a.m. Department of human resources: Public hearing on sheriff’s office retirement plan
9:15 a.m. Department of emergency services: Employee recognition
9:25 a.m. County administrator
10:35 a.m. County commissioners
Adjourn
3 p.m. Meeting of boards of county commissioners from St. Mary's, Charles and Calvert counties at Building B, Room 104/105 of the College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick campus at 115 J.W. Williams Road. Topics will include legislation, EMS mutual aid and transportation priorities.