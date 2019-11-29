9 a.m. Joint meeting of commissioners and school board at Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown
10:30 a.m. Adjourn joint meeting
10:45 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
10:50 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Decision on the proposed amendment to the comprehensive water and sewerage plan for the proposed Hollywood Square commercial development project
10:55 a.m. Department of finance: FY2019 audit report
11:15 a.m. County administrator
11:50 a.m. County commissioners
Noon Executive session: Personnel; boards, committees and commissions
Adjourn