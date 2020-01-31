9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
9:05 a.m. Proclamation: African American History Month
9:10 a.m. Proclamation: Dating Violence Prevention Month
9:15 a.m. Proclamation: Transit Equity Day
9:20 a.m. County attorney: Legislative updates
9:30 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Public hearing on Maryland building performance standards and local amendments
9:40 a.m. County administrator
10:40 a.m. County commissioners
10:50 a.m. Presentation: Martha Anne Patterson proclamation and memorial plaque