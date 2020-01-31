9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda

9:05 a.m. Proclamation: African American History Month

9:10 a.m. Proclamation: Dating Violence Prevention Month

9:15 a.m. Proclamation: Transit Equity Day

9:20 a.m. County attorney: Legislative updates

9:30 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Public hearing on Maryland building performance standards and local amendments

9:40 a.m. County administrator

10:40 a.m. County commissioners

10:50 a.m. Presentation: Martha Anne Patterson proclamation and memorial plaque