8:30 a.m. Reception for boards, commissions and committees

9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda

9:05 a.m. Proclamation: National School Choice Week

9:10 a.m. Recognition: Boards, commissions and committees

9:30 a.m. department of land use and growth management: Public hearing on private landing strips amendment

9:40 a.m. College of Southern Maryland: State of the College report

10:10 a.m. Department of finance: Fire/rescue department request for public hearing on rate change

10:25 a.m. County attorney: Legislative updates

10:40 a.m. County administrator

12:10 p.m. County commissioners

12:20 p.m. Executive session: Personnel