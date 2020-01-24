8:30 a.m. Reception for boards, commissions and committees
9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
9:05 a.m. Proclamation: National School Choice Week
9:10 a.m. Recognition: Boards, commissions and committees
9:30 a.m. department of land use and growth management: Public hearing on private landing strips amendment
9:40 a.m. College of Southern Maryland: State of the College report
10:10 a.m. Department of finance: Fire/rescue department request for public hearing on rate change
10:25 a.m. County attorney: Legislative updates
10:40 a.m. County administrator
12:10 p.m. County commissioners
12:20 p.m. Executive session: Personnel