9 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
9:05 a.m. Proclamation: Red Ribbon Week by health department
9:10 a.m. Proclamation: Red Ribbon Week by Young Marines
9:15 a.m. Proclamation: Economic Development Week
9:20 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: sign ordinance
9:35 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Repeal and replace Ordinance No. 2019-21 to allow private landing strips and private helipads in the resource conservation area critical area overlay — decision
9:40 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Proposed critical area ordinance for nonadjacent growth allocation — decision
9:45 a.m. County administrator
10:30 a.m. Maryland Department of Transportation: 2019 consolidated transportation tour
11 a.m. County commissioners