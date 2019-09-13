1 p.m. Invocation and pledge; approval of consent agenda
1:05 p.m. Proclamation: Constitution Week
1:10 p.m. Commendation: Wynne Briscoe
1:15 p.m. Invitation to the 73rd annual St. Mary's County Fair
1:25 p.m. Office of the County Attorney: Legislative proposals review
1:45 p.m. Department of Land Use and Growth Management: Request for public hearing — Repeal and replace the ordinance to allow a landing strip in the Resource Conservation Area Overlay
1:55 p.m. County administrator
2:55 p.m. County commissioners
3:05 p.m. Executive session: Litigation and personnel