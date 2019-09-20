9 a.m. Closing-in event at new Leonardtown Library and Garvey Senior Activity Center at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane
Return to Chesapeake Building
10 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
10:05 a.m. County attorney: Legislative proposals
10:35 a.m. Department of land use and growth management: Decision on proposed critical area ordinance amendment for nonadjacent growth allocation
10:40 a.m. County administrator
11 a.m. County commissioners
Adjourn
11:30 a.m. State of the County luncheon at Bay District Volunteer Fire Department at 46900 Shangri La Drive