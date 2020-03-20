9 a.m. Budget work session, including an introduction by the department of finance, sheriff’s office, state's attorney, recreation and parks, public works, emergency services, human resources, and the department of finance for impact fee, fund balance, revenue and expense
10:05 a.m.Budget work session continued, including health department, department of agriculture, Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development, Board of Library Trustees, and finance department
Adjourn
11 a.m. Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda
11:05 a.m. County administrator
11:30 a.m.County commissioners
11:40 a.m. Executive session: real property
Adjourn
2:30 p.m. Budget work session: department of finance, introduction
2:40 p.m.Budget work session: St. Mary’s County Board of Education