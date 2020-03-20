9 a.m. Budget work session, including an introduction by the department of finance, sheriff’s office, state's attorney, recreation and parks, public works, emergency services, human resources, and the department of finance for impact fee, fund balance, revenue and expense 

10:05 a.m.Budget work session continued, including health department, department of agriculture, ​Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development, ​Board of Library Trustees, and finance department

Adjourn

11 a.m. ​Invocation and pledge, approval of consent agenda

11:05 a.m.​ County administrator 

11:30 a.m.​County commissioners

11:40 a.m.​ Executive session: real property

Adjourn

2:30 p.m. Budget work session: ​department of finance, introduction

2:40 p.m.​Budget work session: St. Mary’s County Board of Education