Monday, Sept. 16
Tossed salad with dressing, spaghetti with meat sauce, Brussels sprouts, pears, Parmesan cheese
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Vegetable juice, roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich on whole wheat bread with lettuce and tomato, carrot/pineapple slaw, fresh orange slices
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Orange juice, pork roast, gravy, baked sweet potatoes, spinach, whole wheat dinner roll, apple crisp
Thursday, Sept. 19
Tossed salad with dressing, oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dilled carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, Mandarin oranges
Friday, Sept. 20
Apple juice, spinach-baked fish, seasoned brown rice, succotash, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches